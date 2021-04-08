Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,125 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stride by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 840,759 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after buying an additional 93,516 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 52,782 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 83,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Stride by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Stride news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,092,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,837. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

