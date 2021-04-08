Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.56 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $18,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,788,000 after purchasing an additional 506,281 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,425,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 378,423 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after buying an additional 46,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,762,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPBI opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

