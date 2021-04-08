Brokerages Anticipate ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.51). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

ALXO stock opened at $69.18 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

