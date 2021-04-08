31,894 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

