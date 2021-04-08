Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after buying an additional 98,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,411,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.52 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

