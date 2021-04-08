Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 10,157 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,698,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,722,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $6,309,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after buying an additional 253,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 149.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 352,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 211,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $101,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,989 shares of company stock worth $5,169,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

