Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,324 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $4,249,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV stock opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

