Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102,986 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Innoviva worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,867,912 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

