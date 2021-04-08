Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,186 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Marcus alerts:

NYSE MCS opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $663.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Marcus news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428 in the last 90 days. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

The Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.