United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after acquiring an additional 160,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 78,393 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $77.29 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.