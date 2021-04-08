United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $130.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.21.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PKI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

