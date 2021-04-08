United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $409,000 Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $81.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $97.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.66.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

