United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after buying an additional 239,768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 177,642 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,410,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,334,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,421,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.