United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

