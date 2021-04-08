$422.83 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $422.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.72 million and the lowest is $412.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $349.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,108. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $86.56 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

