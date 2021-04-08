SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Holdings Lowered by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $73.28.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

