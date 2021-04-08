Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $284,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 23.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 90,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $79,235.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,590.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,046 shares of company stock worth $433,018. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

