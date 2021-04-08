Stephen Lowe Purchases 34,068 Shares of Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLG) Stock

Talga Group Ltd (ASX:TLG) insider Stephen Lowe purchased 34,068 shares of Talga Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,108.05 ($30,077.18).

The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Talga Group Company Profile

Talga Group Ltd, a material company, explores for, develops, and commercializes graphene and graphite products. It holds interests in the Vittangi, Jalkunen, RaitajÃ¤rvi, Kiskama, and other projects in Sweden. The company also explores for iron ore, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits. In addition, it develops and commercializes rechargeable battery materials, including anodes.

