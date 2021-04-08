Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $242,000 Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $71.87 on Thursday. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCB. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

