Jane Street Group LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $3,515,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,109,377.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $233.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.43. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

