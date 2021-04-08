Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,750 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $52,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $53,462.50.
NASDAQ ARQT opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838,668 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,895,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARQT. Jonestrading began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
