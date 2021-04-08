Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,750 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $52,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $53,462.50.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838,668 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,895,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARQT. Jonestrading began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

