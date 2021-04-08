Jane Street Group LLC Has $627,000 Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $12.35 on Thursday. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.84.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.