Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 38,957 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,957 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFA shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.