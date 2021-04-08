Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $606,000 Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.