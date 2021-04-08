Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €111.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €111.00 ($130.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €101.30 ($119.18).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of GXI stock opened at €86.65 ($101.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.73. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €61.70 ($72.59) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.64.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.