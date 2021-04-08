Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 3,927 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.90% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of FTAG opened at $30.44 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile
Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.