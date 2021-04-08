Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 3,927 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 14.90% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of FTAG opened at $30.44 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

