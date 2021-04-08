Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,702 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,956 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Clearway Energy by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 234,910 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,246,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,990,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 297,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 106,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

CWEN opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,300.00%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

