Jane Street Group LLC Sells 12,649 Shares of Spdr Solactive Japan Etf (NYSEARCA:ZJPN)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spdr Solactive Japan Etf (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Spdr Solactive Japan Etf were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Solactive Japan Etf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Spdr Solactive Japan Etf stock opened at $91.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20. Spdr Solactive Japan Etf has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.40.

