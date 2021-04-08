Jane Street Group LLC Sells 7,743 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Avista by 85,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avista by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avista by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

AVA opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 97.13%.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $476,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,899,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVA. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

