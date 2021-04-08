Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 29,677 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 140.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,766,000 after purchasing an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,878,000 after buying an additional 3,013,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,115,000 after acquiring an additional 232,589 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 521,037 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OHI opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.03.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

