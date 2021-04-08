Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $1.50 Million Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Calavo Growers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

CVGW opened at $78.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

