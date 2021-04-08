Jane Street Group LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 129,521 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Kosmos Energy worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.