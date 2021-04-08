Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Acadia Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after acquiring an additional 709,035 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,020. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

