9,127 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Urban Wealth Management LLC

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,127 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $162.30 and a 52 week high of $250.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

