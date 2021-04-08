FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 46,142 shares.The stock last traded at $150.13 and had previously closed at $149.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day moving average is $139.35. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s payout ratio is -10.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

