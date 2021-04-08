Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $125.96

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.96, but opened at $130.00. Gravity shares last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 632 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $922.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average of $151.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Gravity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gravity by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gravity by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,648,000 after acquiring an additional 74,876 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

