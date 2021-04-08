Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $125.96

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.96, but opened at $130.00. Gravity shares last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 632 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $922.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average of $151.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Gravity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gravity by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gravity by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,648,000 after acquiring an additional 74,876 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

