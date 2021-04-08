Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.90

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRLP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $529.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.22). Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $627.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sprague Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 151,084 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

