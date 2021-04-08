Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 146,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

