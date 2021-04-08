Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 203,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The company has a market cap of $792.27 million, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $798,760.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,381. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.