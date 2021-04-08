Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 214.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 65,790 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upgraded Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.35.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

