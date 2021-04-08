NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.64. NextEra Energy posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,440,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,531 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,235 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

