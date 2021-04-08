Douglas L. Soder Sells 55,807 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.40.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

