AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,110,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,843 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $18,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,499,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,231 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.14 on Thursday. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. As a group, analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

