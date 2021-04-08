Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,643 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after acquiring an additional 122,740 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $4,653,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at $3,764,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at $3,625,000.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,399 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HIBB stock opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $78.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

