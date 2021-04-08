Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Sells $193,372.79 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $193,372.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Azmi Nabulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Azmi Nabulsi sold 9,353 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $337,736.83.

On Monday, March 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $246,352.05.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $578,405.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

