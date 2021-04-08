Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in United Airlines by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

