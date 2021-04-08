William J. Flynn Sells 3,757 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AAWW stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.61. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,506,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,724,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,190,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,164 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 132,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,016,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

