Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $5,349,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNT stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

