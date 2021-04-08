Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $21.12 Million Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 746.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $21,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,423.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $180,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,671,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,926. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.24.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.