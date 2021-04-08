Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FOLD stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOLD. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.